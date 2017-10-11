International beach volleyball tournament kicks off in Baku
AzerTAg.az
11.10.2017 [17:11]
Baku, October 11, AZERTAC
An international beach volleyball tournament has today started in Baku.
In the men`s event, the tournament brings together teams from Azerbaijan, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Russia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.
In the women’s division, volleyball players from Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Russia, Scotland, Slovenia and Sweden are vying for the medals.
