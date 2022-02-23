  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    International media expert Dan Mason visits Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency

    23.02.2022 [18:20]

    Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

    Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov has met with international media expert and multimedia trainer Dan Mason.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on reforms implemented in the country in the field of media based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Media”. They also discussed possibilities of involving foreign experts in the projects aimed at improving professionalism of the journalists.

    AZERTAG.AZ :International media expert Dan Mason visits Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    23.02.2022 [13:55]
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban awarded golden Order of “My Azerbaijan” international magazine
    22.02.2022 [11:44]
    Warsaw’s famous bridge lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag
    19.02.2022 [21:19]
    Mikhail Zabelin: Russians living in Azerbaijan are proud of this country
    18.02.2022 [19:36]
    Italian traveler hails Azerbaijan’s rapid restoration work in Karabakh
    International media expert Dan Mason visits Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency