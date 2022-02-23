International media expert Dan Mason visits Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency

Baku, February 23, AZERTAC

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov has met with international media expert and multimedia trainer Dan Mason.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on reforms implemented in the country in the field of media based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On the Media”. They also discussed possibilities of involving foreign experts in the projects aimed at improving professionalism of the journalists.