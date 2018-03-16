International superstar Christina Aguilera confirmed as Saturday night headliner at 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

Baku City Circuit (BCC) announced today that one of the most accomplished performers of the last decade, Christina Aguilera, will headline the Saturday night post-Qualifying concert at the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 28th.

In a change from previous race weekends, this year’s concerts will be staged at Baku’s famous Crystal Hall.

As an award-winning singer, songwriter and actress, who has sold more than 43 million records worldwide through her seven albums, Christina Aguilera continues to impress global audiences with her mesmerizing and timeless vocals. In addition to achieving four #1 singles on the Billboard hot 100 Chart and winning six Grammy Awards, she has collaborated with many other legendary artists including Andrea Bocelli, Tony Bennett and Elton John.

Christina Aguilera was named one of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time” by Rolling Stone Magazine and was listed as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine. Her chart-topping singles - including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Beautiful,” “Come on Over” – among many others, have smashed international records, making her one of the most successful pop vocalists of all time.

In addition to singing and songwriting, Christina has appeared in multiple films and television series including the film BURLESQUE, for which she also co-wrote the Golden Globe nominated song “Bound to You.” In 2018, she will be seen in Warner Bros’ LIFE OF THE PARTY and the independent film ZOE, which will debut at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

Her philanthropic work includes her role as a United Nations ambassador for the World Food Programme.

BCC’s Executive Director, Arif Rahimov, was thrilled to announce Christina Aguilera as the Saturday Headline Act: “We are beyond thrilled to have Christina Aguilera perform as our Saturday Night headliner at the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. She is a true superstar and the iconic voice of some of the biggest hits in music history. It is a great privilege and hugely exciting to have her perform at the stunning Crystal Hall right after the drama of Qualifying has finished on track. I can only imagine the excitement her huge fanbase in Azerbaijan are currently feeling and urge them all to come join us at the most epic racing and entertainment weekend of the year. It will make for the perfect Formula 1 Saturday! My message to everyone stays the same: make sure you get your tickets while you still can and come join us here in Baku this April 27th – 29th!”

All ticket holders will have free access to the concerts. Transport will be provided to all fans for the short journey from Baku City Circuit to the Crystal Hall.

Fans with four-day tickets will additionally be able to enjoy an exclusive Pit Lane Walk on Thursday April 26th, while all ticket holders will get access to the drivers via daily Autograph Sessions and will also be entertained throughout the weekend via a series of entertainment activities located along the circuit’s vending zones situated along Baku’s stunning seaside boulevard.