Investigation ongoing after blast kills 1, injures 5 in E China
25.05.2022 [11:29]
Baku, May 25, AZERTAC
One person died and five others were injured when a residential building collapsed due to an explosion in Changzhou City in east China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday night, according to CGTN.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the blast occurred after someone inside the building mishandled bottled gas and caused a leak. The probe into the exact cause of the accident is ongoing.
