    Investigation ongoing after blast kills 1, injures 5 in E China

    25.05.2022 [11:29]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    One person died and five others were injured when a residential building collapsed due to an explosion in Changzhou City in east China's Jiangsu Province on Tuesday night, according to CGTN.

    A preliminary investigation indicated that the blast occurred after someone inside the building mishandled bottled gas and caused a leak. The probe into the exact cause of the accident is ongoing.

     

