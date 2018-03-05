Investment funds to be created in Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
05.03.2018 [20:29]
Baku, March 5, AZERTAC
There are plans to create investment funds in Azerbaijan this year, said Rovshan Najaf, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Company.
According to him, negotiations on the establishment of large investment funds are ongoing with foreign partners.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.03.2018 [16:14]
03.03.2018 [13:49]
03.03.2018 [11:30]
MULTIMEDIA
05.03.2018 [14:18]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
05.03.2018 [21:03]
05.03.2018 [16:48]
05.03.2018 [16:24]
05.03.2018 [20:29]
05.03.2018 [17:33]
05.03.2018 [16:14]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
01.03.2018 [11:04]
26.02.2018 [10:57]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note