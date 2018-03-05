    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Investment funds to be created in Azerbaijan 

    05.03.2018 [20:29]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    There are plans to create investment funds in Azerbaijan this year, said Rovshan Najaf, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Company.

    According to him, negotiations on the establishment of large investment funds are ongoing with foreign partners.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Investment funds to be created in Azerbaijan 
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    05.03.2018 [16:14]
    Third meeting of members of Board of Caspian European Club held
    05.03.2018 [11:45]
    Azerbaijan, Turkey mull prospects for increasing transit cargo transportation
    03.03.2018 [13:49]
    Russian minister of economic development to visit Baku in April
    03.03.2018 [11:30]
    9th session of Austrian-Azerbaijani Joint Commission held in Vienna
    Investment funds to be created in Azerbaijan 