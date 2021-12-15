Involvement of Norwegian companies in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories discussed
15.12.2021 [17:04]
Baku, December 15, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the country Erling Skjonsberg.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and digital economy, as well as the involvement of Norwegian companies in Azerbaijan`s liberated territories.
