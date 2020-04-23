  • HOMEPAGE
    Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 5,481

    23.04.2020 [16:18]

    Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

    With 90 new deaths reported in Iran, the death toll from the coronavirus surged to 5,481, state media said on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    A total of 1,030 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 87,026, Iran's state broadcaster reported, citing a statement Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour.

    Jahanpour said 64,843 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,105 patients are in critical condition.

