  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Iran Confirms 209 New Deaths Caused by COVID-19

    19.07.2020 [17:44]

    Baku, July 19, AZERTAC

    Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 209 patients have died of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 14,188, according to IFP News.

    In her press briefing on Sunday, Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 2,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 273,656.

    The spokeswoman said 237,788 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19, but 3,556 are still in severe conditions of the disease.

    She stressed that so far 2,148,999 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

    Lari said Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Zanjan, Kerman, Golestan, Ilam, Bushehr, Fars, and Mazandaran provinces are considered as “red zones” as in previous days.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Iran Confirms 209 New Deaths Caused by COVID-19
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.07.2020 [13:13]
    Erdogan lays cornerstone for 1st Turkish car plant
    18.07.2020 [17:38]
    US scientists urge government to renounce nuclear tests
    18.07.2020 [14:53]
    French authorities open criminal investigation into Nantes cathedral fire
    17.07.2020 [14:27]
    Philippines to allow some foreigners to enter country from August
    Iran Confirms 209 New Deaths Caused by COVID-19