  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,683

    14.04.2020 [16:14]

    Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

    With 98 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Iran, the death toll in the country has increased to 4,683, a health official said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told reporters that 1,574 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 74,877.

    Jahanpour said 48,129 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,691 are in critical condition.

    The overall number of tests reached 287,359, he added.

    This was the first time in a month that the daily casualties were recorded under 100.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,683
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.04.2020 [13:37]
    Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 21,100
    14.04.2020 [11:55]
    Coronavirus cases surpass 1000 in Uzbekistan
    14.04.2020 [11:29]
    Turkey sees 98 more coronavirus deaths, toll at 1,296
    14.04.2020 [10:57]
    Promising 'better days,' Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11
    Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,683