Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,683
14.04.2020 [16:14]
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
With 98 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Iran, the death toll in the country has increased to 4,683, a health official said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told reporters that 1,574 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 74,877.
Jahanpour said 48,129 people have recovered so far and were discharged from hospitals, while 3,691 are in critical condition.
The overall number of tests reached 287,359, he added.
This was the first time in a month that the daily casualties were recorded under 100.
