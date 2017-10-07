    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    ‘Iran keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea’

    07.10.2017 [20:20]

    Tehran, October 7, AZERTAC

    “Iran intends to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea,” said Mayor of the Iranian city of Anzali, Mir Shams Mominzade, in his interview with AZERTAC.

    He noted that Iran is interested in expanding bilateral ties on the issues of security and protection of public order of the Caspian littoral states. “Azerbaijan and Iran have necessary infrastructure on the seafront. We can carry out freight and passenger transportation by using it efficiently. Establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and the ports of the Caspian Sea could provide a great impetus for the cooperation in the fields of economy, tourism and transport. These relations are necessary for both countries,” he said.

    Shams Mominzade also noted that Azerbaijan has great economic potential and the country’s economy will benefit from reforms implemented in the non-oil sector in the future.

    Rabil Katanov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :‘Iran keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea’
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.10.2017 [02:02]
    Buta Airways to increase number of Baku-Kiev-Baku flights
    06.10.2017 [01:09]
    Baku port signs MoU with Romanian Constanta port
    05.10.2017 [15:52]
    Baku hosts meeting of Regional Expert Safety Team International Civil Aviation Organization
    29.09.2017 [02:04]
    ‘Completion of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway`s construction is a great historic event’
    ‘Iran keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea’