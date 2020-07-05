Iran records highest daily COVID-19 fatalities

Baku, July 5, AZERTAC

Iran on Sunday confirmed 163 more fatalities from coronavirus, the largest daily spike in the country since the outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 11,571, Anadolu Agency reports.

A further of 2,560 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 240,438, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that 3,168 patients remain in critical condition in the country.