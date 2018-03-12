Iran recovers black box of crashed Turkish plane

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

The black box of the private Turkish passenger jet that crashed in southwestern Iran Sunday was recovered on Monday, according to an Iranian official, Anadolu Agency reports.

All 11 people aboard the aircraft are feared dead.

The Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported earlier that the Istanbul-bound plane had taken off from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and crashed in Kiyar district of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province.

Among the 11 were eight passengers and three crew members.

The crashed plane belonged to Huseyin Basaran, owner of Basaran Holding -- one of Turkey's prominent companies involved in energy, food and tourism, finance and construction sectors.

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province's Emergency Management Organization Deputy Head Reza Zahiri told IRNA early Monday that rescue teams so far had recovered eight bodies. Two more bodies were found but their condition was too poor to be identified, Zahiri added.

He said the search for the remaining one passenger continues.

Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Deputy Governor Cafer Meydani told IRNA the black box of the crashed plane was found in Helen Mountains in Kiyar district.

Iranian Emergency Management Organization spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said villagers had found the wreckage of the plane, according to the Iranian Labor News Agency (ILNA).

Khaledi confirmed the plane had hit a mountain, adding that DNA tests would be needed to identify the bodies.