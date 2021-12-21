Iran was Azerbaijan’s top export market among Gulf countries in January-November 2021

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

Iran was Azerbaijan's top export market among the countries of the Persian Gulf region in January-November of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia were the top three export and import destinations of Azerbaijan among the Gulf countries.

The volume of trade with Iran made $390.4 million, while it amounted to $40.3 million with the UAE and $16.9 million with Saudi Arabia, according to official figures.

These three countries were among the top three Gulf countries that Azerbaijan imported the most products.

The volume of import with Iran made $351.2 million, while it amounted to $27.7 million with the UAE and $13.6 million with Saudi Arabia, according to official figures.