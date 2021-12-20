Tehran, December 20, AZERTAC Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will tomorrow arrive in Azerbaijan for an official visit on the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov. During the visit, the Iranian FM will hold a number of bilateral meetings to discuss prospects for development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

AZERTAG.AZ : Iranian FM to embark on official visit to Azerbaijan

