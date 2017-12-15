    • / POLITICS

    Iranian deputy FM: Caspian littoral states enjoy excellent relations

    15.12.2017 [17:44]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    “The Caspian littoral states enjoy excellent relations,” said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ibrahim Rahimpur.

    The Deputy FM noted that these states intend to continue their economic and political cooperation. He also said that Iran is taking necessary steps to expand cooperation with all the Caspian littoral states.

    Rahimpur said the next summit of the heads of the Caspian states to discuss the legal status of the Caspian Sea will be held next year in Astana.

    Rabil Katanov

    Special Correspondent

