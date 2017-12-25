Islamic State claims attack near Afghan intelligence agency

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

The so-called Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for a deadly Christmas day bombing in the Afghan capital, Euronews reports.

Officials say a man blew himself up close to a compound of Afghanistan’s national intelligence agency in Kabul, killing at least five people and wounding two others.

All of the casualties were reported to be civilians.

The blast came a week after the group claimed an attack on a training facility of the intelligence agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.