    Islamic State claims attack near Afghan intelligence agency

    25.12.2017 [15:29]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    The so-called Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for a deadly Christmas day bombing in the Afghan capital, Euronews reports.

    Officials say a man blew himself up close to a compound of Afghanistan’s national intelligence agency in Kabul, killing at least five people and wounding two others.

    All of the casualties were reported to be civilians.

    The blast came a week after the group claimed an attack on a training facility of the intelligence agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.

