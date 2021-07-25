Israel to cut Georgia from ‘safe country’ list as Covid-19 numbers soar

Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

Israel will cut Georgia from the ‘safe country’ list on July 30 following a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the country, according to Acenda.Ge.

Georgia will be included on the list of so-called ‘red countries’, to where Israeli visitors will no longer be allowed to travel (excluding exceptional cases)”, reads the official statement of the Embassy of Israel in Georgia.

The statement reads that the status will be reviewed weekly and if the epidemiological situation improves in Georgia, restrictions will be eased or lifted.

Head of Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said on July 20 that Georgia ‘had passed’ into the epidemiological ‘red zone’ as Covid-19 numbers are soaring.

Georgia has reported 2,460 new cases of coronavirus, 1,082 recoveries and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours.