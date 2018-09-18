    • / WORLD

    Israeli PM voices regret to Putin over Russian military’s death in air incident

    18.09.2018 [21:18]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone on Tuesday, voiced regret over the death of Russian military during the crash of the Ilyushin-20 reconnaissance plane of the Russian Aerospace Force late night on Monday, TASS reports.

    "Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke on the phone to President Putin some time ago," a source at the Office of the Prime Minister said. "He voiced regret over the death of Russian soldiers and said Syria was bearing responsibility for the crash of the aircraft."

    Netanyahu mentioned the importance of coordination in the field of security with Russia, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a communique.

    "Netanyahu pointed out the importance of permanent coordination between Israel and Russia in the field of security that has made it possible to prevent losses on both sides over the past three years," it said.

