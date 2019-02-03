    • / ECONOMY

    Istanbul to host 22nd Eurasian Economic Summit

    03.02.2019 [14:44]

    Baku, February 3, AZERTAC

    The Marmara Group Foundation will organize the 22nd Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, on February 6-7.

    State and government officials from a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, will attend the two-day event.

