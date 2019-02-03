Baku, February 3, AZERTAC The Marmara Group Foundation will organize the 22nd Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, on February 6-7. State and government officials from a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, will attend the two-day event.

AZERTAG.AZ : Istanbul to host 22nd Eurasian Economic Summit

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter