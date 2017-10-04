Italian Leonardo company interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in tackling emergency situations

Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

“Leonardo company is keen to cooperate with Azerbaijan in tackling emergency situations,” said visiting Chief Executive Officer of the Italian company Alessandro Profumo as he met with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov.

Kamaladdin Heydarov highlighted the activity of the Ministry and the work done to prevent emergencies and eliminate their consequences in Azerbaijan. The Minister stressed the importance of expanding cooperation with Leonardo company in dealing with emergency situations.

They also discussed other issues of mutual concern.