Italian President hosted official dinner in honor of Azerbaijani First Vice-President

Rome, September 26, AZERTAC

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has hosted an official dinner in honor of First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

President Sergio Mattarella greeted First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Sergio Mattarella, and state and government officials of Italy were introduced to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Then a photo was taken.