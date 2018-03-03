Italian Senate library hosts presentation of book on 26th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Rome, March 3, AZERTAC

The library of the Italian Senate has hosted presentation of the Italian version of “Il Dolore” (Pain) novel by Israeli authors Amir and Arye Guts on the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Co-organized by Italy-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Association and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy in partnership with Baku International Multiculturalism Centre and Sandro Teti Editore Italian Publishing House, the event was attended by Italian MPs, representatives of government authorities, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Rome, as well as the Italian scientific, intellectual, cultural and religious figures, media representatives, and Azerbaijani students.

In his opening remarks, head of Sandro Teti Publishing House and Italian Office of Baku International Multiculturalism Centre Sandro Teti noted that the Italian version of the book “Pain” aims to increase the Italian community’s awareness of Azerbaijan’s traditions of multiculturalism, as well as the Khojaly tragedy, one of the bloodiest pages in the modern history of mankind.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade hailed the rich multicultural traditions and hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. He said the Azerbaijanis have historically faced injustice despite their significant contributions to the preservation of human values.

Head of Department of Interethnic Relations, Multiculturalism and Religious Issues of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Etibar Najafov hailed the importance of the book in terms of highlighting the truth about the Khojaly genocide. Pointing out the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and its consequences, Etibar Najafov noted that the military aggression resulted in the occupation of 20 per cent of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and more than one million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons.

The co-author of the novel Arye Gut noted that the book aims to inform the world community about the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh by the Armenian armed forces and about the Khojaly genocide, one of the most horrible ethnic cleansing campaigns of the past century committed by the Armenian armed forces against the Azerbaijani civilian population.

The event then featured the screening of the film “I am bearing down pain” made by director Vagif Mustafayev in support of the “Justice for Khojaly” International Awareness Campaign.

Asiman Asadov

Special Correspondent