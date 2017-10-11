Italian court rejects TAP challenge
11.10.2017 [18:18]
Baku, October 11, AZERTAC
Italian Constitutional Court has confirmed the validity of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in the country’s Puglia region, according to the message released by the court.
Italian Constitutional Court has ruled that the appeal of Puglia region against the authorization procedure for construction of TAP pipeline is inadmissible.
In accordance with this decision, the validity of authorizing the pipeline’s construction is confirmed, said the message.
