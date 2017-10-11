    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Italian court rejects TAP challenge

    11.10.2017 [18:18]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    Italian Constitutional Court has confirmed the validity of construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in the country’s Puglia region, according to the message released by the court.

    Italian Constitutional Court has ruled that the appeal of Puglia region against the authorization procedure for construction of TAP pipeline is inadmissible.

    In accordance with this decision, the validity of authorizing the pipeline’s construction is confirmed, said the message.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italian court rejects TAP challenge
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.10.2017 [11:05]
    Azeri Light crude sells for more than $58
    10.10.2017 [13:02]
    New well put into operation at 'Oil Rocks' field
    10.10.2017 [11:24]
    Azeri Light crude sells for $56.99
    10.10.2017 [10:42]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Extension of the Contract of the Century, the signing of a new agreement is a historic event
    Italian court rejects TAP challenge