  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Italian inflation 6.0% in April

    20.05.2022 [15:19]

    Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

    Italian inflation was 6.0% in April, ISTAT said Monday revising down a preliminary estimate of 6.2%, according to ANSA.

    This compared to 6.5% in March, the stats agency said.

    Energy price inflation dropped from 50.9% in March to 39.5% in April, ISTAT said.

    This was largely due to the inclusion of the government's 'energy bonus' for gas and electricity in the calculation of the consumer price rises.

    The inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought household goods showed an annual rise of 5.7%, up from 5% in March.

    This was down from the preliminary estimate too, of 6%.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italian inflation 6.0% in April
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    20.05.2022 [17:25]
    Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk
    20.05.2022 [16:53]
    Japan to ease COVID border controls with 20,000 daily int'l arrivals
    20.05.2022 [11:00]
    Australia's first "probable" case of monkeypox detected in New South Wales
    19.05.2022 [22:04]
    No approval for NATO enlargement that could weaken Turkiye or alliance, says president
    Italian inflation 6.0% in April