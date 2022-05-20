Italian inflation 6.0% in April

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

Italian inflation was 6.0% in April, ISTAT said Monday revising down a preliminary estimate of 6.2%, according to ANSA.

This compared to 6.5% in March, the stats agency said.

Energy price inflation dropped from 50.9% in March to 39.5% in April, ISTAT said.

This was largely due to the inclusion of the government's 'energy bonus' for gas and electricity in the calculation of the consumer price rises.

The inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought household goods showed an annual rise of 5.7%, up from 5% in March.

This was down from the preliminary estimate too, of 6%.