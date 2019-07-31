    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Italian newspaper publishes Azerbaijani ambassador’s response to pro-Armenian article

    31.07.2019 [10:54]

    Rome, July 31, AZERTAC

    Italian newspaper Linkiesta has published an extensive interview with Azerbaijani Ambassador in Rome Mammad Ahmadzade in response to a pro-Armenian provocative article. Headlined “Azerbaijan destroys valuable archaeological sites, welcomed by UNESCO”, the pro-Armenian article was based on false and fabricated information.

    In his response letter to the newspaper's editorial staff, the Embassy of Azerbaijan described the information featured in the pro-Armenian article as false and fabricated.

    The Azerbaijani ambassador answered the questions of the Italian newspaper, highlighting the history of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the consequences of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, the outrageous campaigns carried out by the Armenian lobby against the country. He also spoke about Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism, Azerbaijan-UNESCO cooperation, and the international legal framework for the settlement of the conflict.

    The full text of the interview is available here: https://www.linkiesta.it/it/article/2019/07/29/azerbaigian-armenia-djulfa-unesco/43019/

    Asiman Asadov

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italian newspaper publishes Azerbaijani ambassador’s response to pro-Armenian article
