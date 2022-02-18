Italian traveler hails Azerbaijan’s rapid restoration work in Karabakh
AzerTAg.az
18.02.2022 [19:36]
Zangilan, February 18, AZERTAC
We have witnessed rapid restoration and construction work carried out in Karabakh, Italian traveler Nikola Corostella said in his interview with AZERTAC.
"This region is very fascinating. These areas have very favorable natural conditions to attract tourists. I really liked the nature of this place, and this amazing region," the Italian traveler added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
19.02.2022 [21:19]
18.02.2022 [16:20]
16.02.2022 [15:45]
MULTIMEDIA
20.02.2022 [11:08]
19.02.2022 [14:36]
19.02.2022 [12:06]
20.02.2022 [11:24]
19.02.2022 [18:05]
19.02.2022 [14:16]
19.02.2022 [17:36]
19.02.2022 [20:35]
19.02.2022 [15:45]
19.02.2022 [13:10]
16.02.2022 [20:34]
16.02.2022 [13:36]
14.02.2022 [19:27]
14.02.2022 [19:05]
20.02.2022 [14:10]
19.02.2022 [16:25]
18.02.2022 [19:06]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
19.02.2022 [20:44]
19.02.2022 [19:00]
18.02.2022 [20:57]
18.02.2022 [18:40]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
16.02.2022 [15:00]
19.02.2022 [21:19]
18.02.2022 [19:36]
18.02.2022 [16:20]
16.02.2022 [17:49]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note