    Italian traveler hails Azerbaijan’s rapid restoration work in Karabakh

    18.02.2022 [19:36]

    Zangilan, February 18, AZERTAC

    We have witnessed rapid restoration and construction work carried out in Karabakh, Italian traveler Nikola Corostella said in his interview with AZERTAC.

    "This region is very fascinating. These areas have very favorable natural conditions to attract tourists. I really liked the nature of this place, and this amazing region," the Italian traveler added.

     

     

