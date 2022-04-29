Italy's GDP down 0.2% in first quarter, better than expected

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Italy's calendar-and-seasonally-adjusted GDP fell by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2022 with respect to the previous three months, according to preliminary data released by national statistics agency ISTAT on Friday, according to ANSA.

This was better than the estimate of a contraction of 0.5% given in the government's DEF economic blueprint.

ISTAT said Italy's GDP was up by 5.8% in the first quarter with respect to the same period in 2021.