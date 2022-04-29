  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Italy's GDP down 0.2% in first quarter, better than expected

    29.04.2022 [17:10]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Italy's calendar-and-seasonally-adjusted GDP fell by 0.2% in the first quarter of 2022 with respect to the previous three months, according to preliminary data released by national statistics agency ISTAT on Friday, according to ANSA.

    This was better than the estimate of a contraction of 0.5% given in the government's DEF economic blueprint.

    ISTAT said Italy's GDP was up by 5.8% in the first quarter with respect to the same period in 2021.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italy's GDP down 0.2% in first quarter, better than expected
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2022 [16:39]
    Italy extends COVID-19 indoor mask mandate
    29.04.2022 [09:57]
    Turkish president arrives in Saudi Arabia on working visit
    29.04.2022 [09:44]
    Chinese mainland reports 5,646 new local COVID-19 cases, 5,487 in Shanghai
    28.04.2022 [18:12]
    Wonders of Pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saint Lucia
    Italy's GDP down 0.2% in first quarter, better than expected