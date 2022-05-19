Italy-Turkiye summit to be held in Ankara in July, says PM Draghi

Baku, May 19, AZERTAC Italy’s Premier Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday announced an Italy-Turkiye summit will be held in Ankara at the beginning of July, according to ANSA. He said the meeting, the first of its kind in 10 years, would assess negotiating prospects and bilateral relations.

