  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Italy extends COVID-19 indoor mask mandate

    29.04.2022 [16:39]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Italy has extended the obligation to wear face masks on public transport and in some indoor venues until at least June 15, the country's minister of health said on Thursday, according to Xinhua.

    The country has been steadily peeling back coronavirus health restrictions as hospitalizations and mortality statistics are decreasing due to high vaccination rates and improved medical therapies.

    But Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Thursday that it was still too early to completely remove the face mask mandate.

    Mask use will continue to be mandatory in schools and universities, hospitals, nursing homes, cinemas, theaters, sports arenas, as well as on long-distance and local transport.

    In all other workspaces, whether public or private, the wearing of masks will be "strongly recommended," Speranza said.

    Italy reported 69,204 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday. The daily number of coronavirus-related deaths has remained below 200 in recent weeks.

    According to official figures, 34.3 percent of children aged 5-11 and more than 90 percent of the population over the age of 12 have completed the vaccination cycle.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italy extends COVID-19 indoor mask mandate
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.04.2022 [17:10]
    Italy's GDP down 0.2% in first quarter, better than expected
    29.04.2022 [09:57]
    Turkish president arrives in Saudi Arabia on working visit
    29.04.2022 [09:44]
    Chinese mainland reports 5,646 new local COVID-19 cases, 5,487 in Shanghai
    28.04.2022 [18:12]
    Wonders of Pitons, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saint Lucia
    Italy extends COVID-19 indoor mask mandate