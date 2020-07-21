  • HOMEPAGE
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-June 2020

    21.07.2020 [17:40]

    Baku, July 21, AZERTAC

    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-June of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

    Official statistics suggests that Italy, Greece and Croatia were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first six months of 2020.

    The volume of export with Italy made $2.460 billion, while it amounted to $248.3 million with Greece and $242.9 million with Croatia, according to official figures.

