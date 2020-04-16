  • HOMEPAGE
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-March

    16.04.2020 [18:10]

    Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-March this year, according to State Customs Committee.

    Official statistics suggests that Italy, Greece and the Czech Republic were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states.

    The volume of export with Italy made $1,828.4 billion, while it amounted to $188.1 million with Greece and $143.4 million with the Czech Republic, according to official figures.

