Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-November
AzerTAg.az
21.12.2021 [14:26]
Baku, December 21, AZERTAC
Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-November this year, according to the State Customs Committee.
Official statistics suggests that Italy, Croatia and Portugal were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first eleven months of 2021.
The volume of export with Italy made $8.152.8 billion, while it amounted to $751.2 million with Croatia and $587.3 million with Portugal, according to official figures.
