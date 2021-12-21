  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-November

    21.12.2021 [14:26]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January-November this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

    Official statistics suggests that Italy, Croatia and Portugal were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states in the first eleven months of 2021.

    The volume of export with Italy made $8.152.8 billion, while it amounted to $751.2 million with Croatia and $587.3 million with Portugal, according to official figures.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-November
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2021 [17:16]
    Russia was top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-November
    21.12.2021 [14:34]
    Iran was Azerbaijan’s top export market among Gulf countries in January-November 2021
    20.12.2021 [21:20]
    ® Azercell CEO: “Our major goal is to facilitate connectivity to smart ecosystem”
    20.12.2021 [15:44]
    ® Nar and Netty awarded best internet projects of the year
    Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January-November