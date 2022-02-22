  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Italy’s Mount Etna roars again, sends up towering volcanic ash cloud

    22.02.2022 [17:25]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    Mount Etna has roared back to spectacular action after a few months of relative quiet, sending up a 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) high volcanic ash cloud over eastern Sicily, according to Associated Press.

    The lava flow from Etna, one of Europe's most active volcanoes, was centered around the crater on the mountain's southeast slope, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said Monday.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage on the inhabited towns ringing the slopes of the volcano, which is popular with hikers, skiers and other tourists.

    By Monday afternoon, the lava flow from the crater had stopped, the institute said. But earlier in the day, while the volcanic cloud was pouring out of Etna, the institute issued a warning for aircraft in the area.

    The towering cloud, visible for kilometers, was the latest impressive show of Etna's power this month. Earlier in February, a particularly powerful eruption sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily.

    Etna has had scores of known eruptions in its history. In 1669, in what has been considered the volcano's worst-known eruption, lava buried a swath of Catania, the largest city in the east on the island of Sicily, and devastated dozens of villages.

    More recently, in 1983, dynamite was used to divert lava threatening towns. In 1992, the army built an earthen wall to contain the lava, flowing from Etna for months, so it wouldn't barrel into one of the villages on the slopes.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Italy’s Mount Etna roars again, sends up towering volcanic ash cloud
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [20:36]
    Turkish president to attend NATO leaders' summit
    22.02.2022 [20:35]
    Georgia to further ease COVID curbs
    22.02.2022 [17:09]
    Blast at gold mining site in Burkina Faso leaves at least 59 dead
    22.02.2022 [15:32]
    COVID: 4th dose for vulnerable from March 1 in Italy
    Italy’s Mount Etna roars again, sends up towering volcanic ash cloud