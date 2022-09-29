Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, German Air Force hold first joint drill in Japan

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force have conducted their first joint training in Japan, according to NHK World-Japan.

Three Japanese F-2 fighter jets and three German Eurofighter jets took part in the drill on Wednesday. They arrived at the Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo, after the training.

The ASDF says the drill involved formation training to improve communication and tactical skills.

Germany said in its diplomatic and national security guidelines in 2020 that it will step up involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.

As a part of that, the German Air Force took part in a multilateral military exercise held in Australia through early September.

Also, a German navy frigate made a port call in Japan last November for the first time in about 20 years, and participated in a joint exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

In the latest training, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, Inspector of the German Air Force, flew a fighter jet himself.

The ASDF says it hopes to enhance collaboration with the German military through joint exercises.