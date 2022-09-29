  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, German Air Force hold first joint drill in Japan

    29.09.2022 [11:19]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    Japan's Air Self-Defense Force and the German Air Force have conducted their first joint training in Japan, according to NHK World-Japan.

    Three Japanese F-2 fighter jets and three German Eurofighter jets took part in the drill on Wednesday. They arrived at the Hyakuri Air Base in Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo, after the training.

    The ASDF says the drill involved formation training to improve communication and tactical skills.

    Germany said in its diplomatic and national security guidelines in 2020 that it will step up involvement in the Indo-Pacific region.

    As a part of that, the German Air Force took part in a multilateral military exercise held in Australia through early September.

    Also, a German navy frigate made a port call in Japan last November for the first time in about 20 years, and participated in a joint exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

    In the latest training, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, Inspector of the German Air Force, flew a fighter jet himself.

    The ASDF says it hopes to enhance collaboration with the German military through joint exercises.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, German Air Force hold first joint drill in Japan
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    29.09.2022 [20:01]
    Türkiye vows to protect national interests amid increasingly provocative Greek moves
    29.09.2022 [18:21]
    US, South Korea, Japan to begin trilateral anti-submarine drills this week
    29.09.2022 [17:06]
    Finnish government bars Russians from entering as tourists
    29.09.2022 [15:17]
    Death toll from boat sinking in Bangladesh rises to 69
    Japan's Air Self-Defense Force, German Air Force hold first joint drill in Japan