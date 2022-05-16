  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Japan's wholesale prices jump by record 10% as energy costs soar

    16.05.2022 [14:48]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Japan’s wholesale prices in April jumped 10% from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday, rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials, according to the Japan Times.

    The surge in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, marked the fastest year-on-year rise in a single month since comparable data became available in 1981.

    The gain followed a revised 9.7% increase in March, and was higher than a median market forecast for a 9.4% increase.

    Unlike other central banks worried about surging inflation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept its ultraeasy monetary policy in place on the view that the cost-push rise in inflation is not bringing long-term price expectations to its 2% target.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Japan's wholesale prices jump by record 10% as energy costs soar
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2022 [20:44]
    French PM Jean Castex resigns as Macron prepares cabinet reshuffle
    16.05.2022 [19:15]
    Iraq sandstorm forces closure of airports, schools, public administrations
    16.05.2022 [17:56]
    McDonald's in talks with several companies to transfer business in Russia — source
    16.05.2022 [13:01]
    Sweden`s ruling Social Democratic Party backs NATO membership
    Japan's wholesale prices jump by record 10% as energy costs soar