    Japan, Britain agree in principle on defense pact

    07.05.2022 [09:42]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his British counterpart Boris Johnson have agreed in principle on a pact that would facilitate bilateral defense cooperation, according to NHK World-Japan.

    The two leaders met in London on Thursday.

    The Japan-UK Reciprocal Access Agreement stipulates procedures for joint drills between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the British military. Kishida and Johnson expressed hope that it will be signed soon.

    And they reaffirmed the need for closer bilateral cooperation to help realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

