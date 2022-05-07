Japan, Britain agree in principle on defense pact

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his British counterpart Boris Johnson have agreed in principle on a pact that would facilitate bilateral defense cooperation, according to NHK World-Japan.

The two leaders met in London on Thursday.

The Japan-UK Reciprocal Access Agreement stipulates procedures for joint drills between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the British military. Kishida and Johnson expressed hope that it will be signed soon.

And they reaffirmed the need for closer bilateral cooperation to help realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.