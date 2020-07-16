Japan expresses concern over armed confrontation along Armenia-Azerbaijan border
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has issued a statement expressing concern over the armed confrontation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
The statement reads: “Japan expresses its concern about the recent armed confrontation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the loss of lives caused by it. Japan urges all parties concerned to cease any military actions and exercise maximum self-restraint.
A final resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is essential for peace and stability of the Caucasus region.
Under this recognition, Japan fully supports the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts to resolve the conflict between the two countries, and expects peaceful resolution based on the principles of international law.”
