    Japan expresses concern over armed confrontation along Armenia-Azerbaijan border

    16.07.2020 [10:30]

    Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has issued a statement expressing concern over the armed confrontation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

    The statement reads: “Japan expresses its concern about the recent armed confrontation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the loss of lives caused by it. Japan urges all parties concerned to cease any military actions and exercise maximum self-restraint.

    A final resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is essential for peace and stability of the Caucasus region.

    Under this recognition, Japan fully supports the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts to resolve the conflict between the two countries, and expects peaceful resolution based on the principles of international law.”

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special Correspondent

