    Japan lower house passes referendum law revision

    11.05.2021 [10:35]

    Baku, May 11, AZERTAC

    Japan's House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a bill to make national referendums on constitutional amendments more convenient after the legislation was modified via talks between ruling and opposition lawmakers, according to Jiji Press.

    The Lower House passage of the bill to revise the national referendum law paved the way for its enactment three years after it was first submitted to the Diet, the country's parliament, in 2018.

    The Diet's lower chamber approved the bill by a majority vote with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, as well as some opposition groups including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

