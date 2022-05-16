Japan reports 35,008 new cases of coronavirus, 25 deaths
16.05.2022 [11:03]
Baku, May 16, AZERTAC
Local authorities across Japan confirmed 35,008 new cases of the coronavirus and 25 deaths on Sunday.
The health ministry says the number of seriously ill patients on ventilators or ECMO heart-lung machines is 139, down 14 from Saturday.
