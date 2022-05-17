  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Japan to seek space policy coordination at upcoming Quad summit

    17.05.2022 [14:59]

    Tokyo, May 17, AZERTAC

    Japan is likely to seek space policy coordination with the United States, Australia and India within the so-called Quad security framework, according to NHK World-Japan.

    That goal was included in the government's draft interim report on the review of the roadmap of Japan's space policy.

    It said the government may consider launching a satellite to monitor space by fiscal 2026. It added that the government will also study introducing a satellite constellation program, where small satellites work in coordination with one another, to be used for missile defense and other purposes.

    The draft said the four Quad partners will promote mutual cooperation on space by sharing data about climate change, ocean resources and other subjects. The draft also said Japan will work with the US and other partners toward applying the rule of law to space while ensuring security and the sustainable, stable use of space.

    The government is arranging for these plans to be confirmed at the upcoming Quad summit and US-Japan summit. Both talks are scheduled for next week.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Japan to seek space policy coordination at upcoming Quad summit
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2022 [19:00]
    Iraq hit by another sandstorm, Baghdad airport closes airspace
    17.05.2022 [18:07]
    Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Japan's northeast coast
    17.05.2022 [18:00]
    Croatia approves transition to euro in 2023
    16.05.2022 [20:44]
    French PM Jean Castex resigns as Macron prepares cabinet reshuffle
    Japan to seek space policy coordination at upcoming Quad summit