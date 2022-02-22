Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan familiarizes himself with DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada has familiarized himself with the conditions created for the development of creative potential of people with disabilities at the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection in Baku.

During the meeting with Junichi Wada, Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection Hidayat Abdullayev highlighted the state policy in the field of social protection and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities and their active integration into society.

Deputy Minister noted that the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, which opened in Baku in October last year with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva, is another manifestation of special care for the talents and integration of people with disabilities. “The center was established on the initiative of the First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva and for the first time in the South Caucasus, and is the largest space for inclusive creativity and development, covering a wide range of activities,” Abdullayev said.

Ambassador Wada hailed conditions created at the center for the development of creative abilities of disabled people, the work carried out here, the state policy in the field of social protection and integration of people with disabilities.