Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits International Mugham Center in Baku

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada has visited the International Mugham Center (IMC) in Baku.

IMC Director, People's Artist Murad Huseynov informed the Japanese Ambassador about the center and discussed prospects for cooperation.

The meeting focused on the projects and concerts implemented by the center in the framework of international cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on the implementation of joint cultural projects with the embassy.

Murad Huseynov said that the concert of traditional Japanese musician Yosuke Irie on the shakuhachi musical instrument at the International Mugham Center in 2018 was one of the interesting projects in terms of creating an enabling environment for cultural exchange.

Japanese Ambassador Junichi Wada hailed the importance of holding such cultural events, stressing that the Embassy of Japan in Baku and the Organizing Committee of the Japanese Culture Festival will also co-organize "Japanese Culture Festival" on May 15.