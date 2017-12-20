    • / POLITICS

    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: Japan attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan

    20.12.2017 [12:38]

    Tokyo, December 20, AZERTAC

    Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosted a dinner for Japanese-speaking ambassadors accredited in Japan. Azerbaijan`s ambassador to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade also joined the dinner.

    ‘Japan attaches great importance to relations with Azerbaijan’, said Shinzo Abe when he met the Azerbaijani diplomat. Addressing the event, Gursel Ismayilzade hailed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Japan, stressing the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation especially in the economic sphere. The ambassador also noted that this year Azerbaijan and Japan cerebrated the 25th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations on September 7. The ambassador stressed that 2017 is effective in terms of bilateral relations, recalling that the meeting of Azerbaijan-Japan joint economic commission held in Baku was at high level.

    The event was attended by 24 Japanese speaker ambassadors.

    The first such dinner was held in December 2015 and January 2017.

    Vugar Agayev

    Special correspondent

