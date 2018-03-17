    • / SPORTS

    Japanese gymnast claims gold at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup

    17.03.2018 [16:38]

    Baku, March 17, AZERTAC

    Japanese gymnast Kaya Kazuma has become the champion of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku.

    Kazuma secured the gold medal in the men’s floor event with 14,233 points.

    Ukrainian Volodymyr Hrybuk scooped the silver of the world cup, while Slovenian Rok Klavora took the third place.

