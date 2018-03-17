Japanese gymnast claims gold at FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup
AzerTAg.az
17.03.2018 [16:38]
Baku, March 17, AZERTAC
Japanese gymnast Kaya Kazuma has become the champion of the 2018 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku.
Kazuma secured the gold medal in the men’s floor event with 14,233 points.
Ukrainian Volodymyr Hrybuk scooped the silver of the world cup, while Slovenian Rok Klavora took the third place.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
17.03.2018 [17:24]
17.03.2018 [16:23]
16.03.2018 [22:00]
MULTIMEDIA
16.03.2018 [16:05]
16.03.2018 [11:12]
03.03.2018
17.03.2018 [11:51]
16.03.2018 [22:01]
17.03.2018 [10:31]
16.03.2018 [11:30]
16.03.2018 [20:05]
14.03.2018 [19:13]
14.03.2018 [16:00]
17.03.2018 [17:41]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
15.03.2018 [15:56]
15.03.2018 [11:46]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
16.03.2018 [19:44]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note