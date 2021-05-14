Japanese journalist indicted in Myanmar freed

Baku. May 14, AZERTAC

A Japanese freelance journalist detained by security forces in Myanmar in mid-April and accused of spreading "fake news" has been released and departed Yangon for Japan on Friday, according to a joint report by Kyodo and Reuters.

Japanese Embassy staff met with Yuki Kitazumi, 45, at Yangon International Airport and found him in good health, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters.

The journalist was arrested in Yangon on April 18 and a military spokesman said Thursday night he had been moved from prison to a police facility.