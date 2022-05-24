Japanese news portal highlights President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Brussels

Tokyo, May 24, AZERTAC

The Japanese ajmedia.jp news portal has posted an article highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Brussels, as well as his meetings held with the European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The articles, published in Japanese and English languages, also drew the readers` attention to the press statement made by European Council President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting.

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent