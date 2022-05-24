  • HOMEPAGE
    Japanese news portal highlights President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Brussels

    24.05.2022 [17:12]

    Tokyo, May 24, AZERTAC

    The Japanese ajmedia.jp news portal has posted an article highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Brussels, as well as his meetings held with the European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

    The articles, published in Japanese and English languages, also drew the readers` attention to the press statement made by European Council President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting.

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special Correspondent

