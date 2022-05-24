Japanese news portal highlights President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Brussels
AzerTAg.az
24.05.2022 [17:12]
Tokyo, May 24, AZERTAC
The Japanese ajmedia.jp news portal has posted an article highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Brussels, as well as his meetings held with the European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The articles, published in Japanese and English languages, also drew the readers` attention to the press statement made by European Council President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting.
Vugar Aghayev
Special Correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
24.05.2022 [19:37]
24.05.2022 [18:51]
MULTIMEDIA
24.05.2022 [20:39]
23.05.2022 [19:59]
24.05.2022 [19:37]
24.05.2022 [19:23]
24.05.2022 [18:51]
24.05.2022 [17:12]
24.05.2022 [19:51]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
24.05.2022 [19:01]
24.05.2022 [17:41]
21.05.2022 [11:24]
20.05.2022 [22:21]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
24.05.2022 [11:48]
24.05.2022 [10:37]
24.05.2022 [19:48]
24.05.2022 [19:01]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
24.05.2022 [17:01]
24.05.2022 [16:53]
23.05.2022 [19:28]
21.05.2022 [18:07]
21.05.2022 [17:33]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
24.05.2022 [14:22]
23.05.2022 [16:09]
23.05.2022 [15:26]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note