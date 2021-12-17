  • HOMEPAGE
    Japanese news portal highlights President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Brussels

    17.12.2021 [16:22]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    The Japanese AJmedia news portal has widely covered President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Brussels and his participation in the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit of the European Union.

    The website posted the bilateral meetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with President of the European Council Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as the head of state`s joint meeting with Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his informal meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and the Armenian Prime Minister.

    The website, citing AZERTAC News Agency, reflected the situation in the region after the Patriotic War, as well as Azerbaijan's fair stand in the current processes. The position of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the issues discussed was also widely covered in the website.

    The Japanese website also highlighted the interview of the Azerbaijani President with the correspondent of the Spanish El Pais newspaper.

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special correspondent

