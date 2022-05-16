Japanese portal highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in opening ceremony of Rize-Artvin Airport

Tokyo, May 16, AZERTAC

Japan’s “ajmedia.jp” portal has covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the opening ceremony of the Rize-Artvin Airport, at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The article, published in Japanese and English languages, provide an insight into the large scale works carried out in Turkiye in the spheres of transport and infrastructure. It draws the audience’s attention to the issues of cooperation discussed between the two brotherly countries in the fields of energy, transport and energy security.

The post-conflict period, and the steps taken for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia and Turkiye-Armenia relations were also highlighted.

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent