    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Japan`s Abe dissolves lower house for general election

    28.09.2017 [14:55]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved Japan's House of Representatives on Thursday, calling a general election in a bid to maintain his hold on power, while opposition parties rallied together in a major reorganization aimed at giving the administration a challenge at the polls, according to Kyodo.

    Abe dissolved the lower house and set an Oct. 22 election as soon as it convened at noon for an extraordinary session, without making a policy speech and without a plan to hold a press conference afterward.

    The timing of the election, official campaigning for which will start on Oct. 10, suggests the premier's primary goal is to take advantage of perceived weakness and lack of preparation in the opposition.

    The main opposition Democratic Party has recently been in disarray, while a new party with charismatic Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike at the helm was established just this week.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Japan`s Abe dissolves lower house for general election
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2017 [19:53]
    10 killed as military cargo plane crashes in DR Congo
    29.09.2017 [20:50]
    US Senate approves Jon Huntsman as ambassador to Russia
    29.09.2017 [10:04]
    One killed as Iranian army chopper crashes in Urmia
    29.09.2017 [09:59]
    Turkey, Russia back Iraq, Syria's territorial integrity
    Japan`s Abe dissolves lower house for general election