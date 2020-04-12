Japan’s Abe urges bars and restaurants to close at night

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

Prime Minister of Japan Abe Shinzo has urged people around the country not to visit restaurants and bars operating at nighttime, according to the Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

A month-long state of emergency was declared on Tuesday in seven prefectures based on a revised law.

In its basic guidelines to deal with the outbreak, the government had already strongly urged people to refrain from going to entertainment establishments in the seven prefectures.

On Saturday, at a meeting of the government's coronavirus task force at the prime minister's office, Abe said many people who contracted the virus were found to have visited entertainment and amusement districts in those prefectures. He said the trend was also observed in other parts of the country as well.

Abe said he decided to call on people to avoid not only bars, nightclubs, karaoke bars and live music venues which fall under "closed, crowded places and close-contact settings", but also restaurants and bars across the country where staff and customers come into close contact with one another at nighttime.